Anyone who had services done at Buck’s Barber Shop May 26-27 is asked to call the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251.

The Linn County Health Department is asking any person who received services at Buck’s Barber Shop on May 26-27 to contact the health department.

In a press release, Administrator Krista Neblock said that her office received a notification that a Grundy County resident, who works in Linn County has tested positive for COVID-19. The person, Neblock said, was “working up until the time they developed symptoms, likely incubating the illness and possible infectious at the time of working.” The person tested positive on May 30.

Neblock said they are publicly releasing the timeline, in an effort to make contact with anyone who could have been exposed.

Buck’s Barber Shop is located in Brookfield.



