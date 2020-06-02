You don’t need a reminder that we are in the middle of a pandemic. To be honest, if we take knowledge from the experts, we have not yet reached the halfway point of the pandemic.

This is assuming that it resurges in the winter as many fear. There is still a lot we don’t know about COVID-19, but one thing is certain — people are tiring of the “new normal” and are venturing out more and more. How will this impact the pandemic?

Memorial Day parties – what if?

Missouri got some unwelcome national attention on Memorial Day weekend, when thousands of people flocked to the Lake of the Ozarks and essentially declared the pandemic over. What will be the fallout from these giant Lake parties?

First of all, there is nothing wrong with visiting the Lake. You can visit any region you like, and do it in a way that puts you at very little risk. Second, it is very unlikely that COVID-19 travels well in pool water. The reasons could fill up an entire article so, for now, just know that pool water is probably OK when it comes to COVID-19.

What is not OK: the proximity to other people. The breathing, talking, coughing, laughing and sharing of drinks might prove to be a big problem soon.

But what if it isn’t? What if after all the outrage, the numbers don’t really spike at all?

It typically takes three weeks to see a spike in numbers following a certain event. What happens if three weeks pass and there is no spike? If the Lake parties do not cause a spike in numbers, that would give a big clue that it might be OK to continue to open things up for the time being. This will likely change in the winter but, for now, this unintended experiment might help us get a bit closer to normal for a while – if the numbers don’t spike.

Pandemic fatigue?

Another COVID-19 curiosity is how health departments and governments are handling the virus. For example, back in March, Boone County essentially closed down with just a couple confirmed cases. The same entities are suggesting we continue to open back up, even though the number of active cases is at least 15 times higher than when we shut things down. Why does a city shut down for two cases and open back up for 35 cases? That is curious.

It could be because government officials worry that the hit to the economy is too great to keep things closed. Keeping a healthy economy is part of their job, so their concern is understandable. Or could it be that we have learned more about COVID-19, and the number of positive cases that are acceptable in any given area have changed? It could be a combination of both, but researchers are saying that the biggest reason is something called “pandemic fatigue.”

Pandemic fatigue is a situation characterized by the loosening of restrictions based more on public perception and pressure rather than on actual statistics. It isn’t so simple, though. Some places are seeing significant improvement in their COVID-19 data, while others are seeing setbacks. Should those areas seeing an improvement open back up and risk welcoming those from more infected areas? An easy answer is “No, we shouldn’t be opening back up.” However, people need to earn money to take care of their needs also. It is a very complicated situation, and the final answer won’t be clear until people study this after the fact.

Why a winter surge?

In many places, things are looking a bit better. So why do scientists keep warning us of an upcoming winter surge? Scientists say there are four reasons that the virus (and many other viruses) will surge in the winter.

1. Colder weather means we stay indoors breathing the same air longer.

2. Schools are back in session, and few places are more human-concentrated than schools.

3. The air is drier, and viruses can travel further in drier air.

4. Our immune systems might be weaker in the winter due to a change in your melatonin hormone and sunlight.

However, nothing is certain when it comes to viruses. Winter is a long way away so, in the meantime, give yourself a boost by getting outside as much as possible while you can. You will be happier and healthier because of it.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.