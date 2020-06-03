Voters in the Columbia School District approved a $20 million school bond issue by a margin of 86 percent to 14 percent, in the fourth consecutive successful bond issue election for the district.

“It’s a big night for us,” said Superintendent Peter Stiepleman. “It’s a vote of trust by the community. We make promises and we keep them. We look to the future and we build to it.”

The plan for the $20 million bond issue includes $7.5 million for a building addition, either Russell Boulevard Elementary School or Battle Elementary School.

There’s $6 million in renovations to Jefferson Middle School, which will include a gym, an elevator and other measures to improve student accessibility. It will overlap with a $6 million project at Jefferson approved by voters in 2018.

Also in the plan is $3 million for high school athletic fields, $2 million for accessibility improvements around the district, and $1 million for safety and security.

School Board President Helen Wade, who was re-elected Tuesday, said she was grateful to the community so the district can do necessary work.

“It tells us we’re doing something right,” Wade said.

The $3.5 million bond issue in the Sturgeon School District passed by a margin of 80 percent to 20 percent in Boone County. There were eight “yes” votes and two “no” votes in the Audrain County part of the school district.

“We are so fortunate that our community supported the vision that began almost 18 months ago with our facilities committee walking our campuses trying to determine how we could improve our students’ school facilities,” said Superintendent Geoff Neill.

Neill thanked the district’s voters.

“We are excited to begin the process of upgrading our facilities and improving the opportunities available to our students,” he said.

The bond issue will finance a plan to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the high school gym. Security improvements also are included, as well as vocational agriculture and weight training rooms.

Voters in the Southern Boone Fire Protection District approved a $3.2 million bond issue by a margin of 85 percent to 15 percent.

A city use tax in Sturgeon was approved by a margin of 60 percent to 40 percent. It will allow the city to collect taxes from sales made by online retailers.

