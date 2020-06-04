Sheriff Clark took office on Sept. 1, 2016.

The Dekalb County Sheriff Andy Clark was killed at 11:20 a.m., on June 3, in a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 36 one mile north of Osborn.

According to an accident report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clark, 43, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pick-up south on Missouri 33, crossing over U.S. Highway 36 when the truck was struck on the passenger side by a 2020 GMC SUV driven by Robert M. Carpenter, 71, Diller, Neb., who was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 36.

According to the report, both vehicles went off the south side the highway and came to rest on their wheels facing southeast.

Clark was pronounced dead by Dr. Khang Le at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph and was then taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiners Office.

Carpenter received moderate injuries. Three passengers in his vehicle, Susan C. Carpenter, 70, Diller, Neb., Lexi M. Cary, Beatrice, Neb., and Kaylee Carpenter, 17, Beatrice, Neb., all received minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Carpenter and all of the passengers in his vehicle were wearing seatbelts, and according to the report, Clark was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to Kevin Merritt, executive director of the Missouri Sheriffs' Association Sheriff Clark took office on Sept. 1, 2016. He leaves behind a wife and four young children.

Merritt said Clark was on his way to help his deputy who was trying to catch a man accused of fleeing after stealing a package of beer.

Clark is the first Missouri sheriff to die in the line-of-duty since 1994 when Maries County Sheriff Roy Bassett was shot and killed while assisting a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper investigate a minor traffic accident.