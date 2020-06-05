The listing of online programs and events can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced the department is suspending all in-person programs and events through June 30, due to concerns of COVID-19. The department also announced it will be offering more of its nature-focused programs online.

According to MDC, the online offerings will make it more convenient and comfortable for people to attend the programs virtually from wherever they are.

