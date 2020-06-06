Gates open at 5:30 p.m., registration for mutton busting begins at 6 p.m.; mutton busting begins at 6:30 p.m., the main show at 7 p.m.

The Fifth annual Riding for Our Veterans Battle at the Grand Rodeo will be taking place at the Litton Ag Center in Chillicothe on June 12-13.

The popular event will feature mutton busting, wild steer riding and more. Veterans will be honored throughout the evening.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., registration for mutton busting begins at 6 p.m.; mutton busting begins at 6:30 p.m., the main show at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets can be bought online at ridingforourveterans.com or at the Chillicothe Bootery or Orscheln in Trenton.

Tickets are available at the door for $12 for adults, $8 children and five and under are free.

There will also be a Saturday meet at greet at 9:30 a.m., at Orscheln in Chillicothe and at 10:30 a.m., at Chillicothe Bootery.

It is highly recommended by the Livingston County Health Office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear a mask.