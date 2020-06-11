





Students from Zion Lutheran School graduated June 5. They will continue on to seven different high schools.

This year’s graduates were: Hayden Brandes, son of Tim Brandes and Becky Brandes, will attend Bunceton High School; Mason Frieling, son of Kevin and Melissa Frieling, will be home schooled; Lydia Meller, daughter of TC and Linette Meller, will attend Calvary Lutheran High School; Luke Poulsen, son of Clint Poulsen and Tammy Poulsen, will go to Boonville High School; Caroline Rhode, daughter of Ryan and Beth Rhode, will attend Prairie Home High School; Sophia Thompson, daughter of Mike and Nicole Thompson, will attend Hickman High School; Seth Timm, son of Shannon and Cary Timm will go to Boonville High School; Bella Widner, daughter of Tim Widner and Michelle Widner, will attend Pilot Grove High School; and Benjamin Wieland, son of Daniel and Angela Wieland and Ed and Christine Bozarth, will go to Bunceton High School.

Zion Lutheran confirms eight

Eight Zion Lutheran students were confirmed June 7. Taking part in their first communion were Hayden Brandes, Mason Frieling, Lydia Meller, Luke Poulsen, Caroline Rhode, Seth Timm, Bella Widner and Benjamin Wieland.

Zion Ladies aid receives support

Boonville MFA Manager Ronnie Anderson, presented a check recently from the MFA Foundation to the Zion Lutheran Ladies Aid for their work during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Municipal election results

The city and county elections went on without a hitch. Bunceton has three new school board members: Tim Brandes, Elizabeth Dick and Robin Saylor. City leaders ran unopposed. Justin Hein was retained as Mayor, with Teresa Bell, Wendell Cunningham and Karen Kreiensieck serving on the city council. Dawn Kuster remains as the clerk.

July 4 fireworks

While local July 4 festivities were canceled, a fireworks display still will happen. Residents should pull out lawn chairs and/or quilts to enjoy the fireworks while keeping six feet between each group of ten or fewer. Another option is to sit in one’s vehicle along the side of the gravel road to watch the display.