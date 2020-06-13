More than a dozen companies have submitted proposals to privatize landscaping and custodial services at the University of Missouri as the school seeks to cut costs in a move union leaders said will destroy the livelihoods of current employees.

Bids will be opened Monday and if it accepts any of the proposals, contractors would replace around 300 workers, the university estimates.

No decision has been made and there won’t be any action taken until the end of this month or the start of July, said MU spokesman Christian Basi.

"We are facing a significant budget crisis, one that has not been seen before," Basi said. "We have been making significant cost-cutting moves, including hundreds of layoffs and thousands of furloughs. This is one option that is being explored."

The amount of savings from the action can’t be determined until the proposals are reviewed, Basi said.

MU officials didn’t contact the union about seeking proposals to replace its workers, said Local 955 President Carl Baysinger.

"We’ve been asking them to actually sit down and discuss this," Baysinger said. "We’ve been seeking a labor-management meeting for weeks. We’ve notified them that we want to meet. It should have been the first thing that was on their minds when they try to cut workers. They haven’t contacted us."

There are about 250 custodians, costing $4.9 million annually from general operating funds. The 31 landscapers represent $1.4 million in spending from general operating funds.

The financial hardship resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and associated events, including the closure of campus and transition to online courses and a steep decline in state revenues.

MU officials have asked division financial officials to prepare for cuts of 12.5 percent in the coming fiscal year to cover a budget shortfall of up to $180 million. A committee has been formed to examine university programs for elimination or revision.

The UM System saw its state support cut twice by Gov. Mike Parson as state revenues crashed and the cuts are being carried over into the coming fiscal year. The Board of Curators will meet later this week to consider a budget that cuts spending on each campus by 6 to 8 percent and imposes a tuition hike of 2.3 percent.

A 25 percent decline in revenue is possible in a worst-case scenario where the campus is closed again, said Ryan Rapp, University of Missouri System vice president for finance, at a recent meeting.

The MU custodians and landscapers are members of Laborers International Union of North America Local 955.

Around 100 union members and others protested the proposal on campus last weekend, chanting "What’s disgusting? Labor busting." Among them was Herman Klippel, 58, who has been a landscape worker at MU for 40 years. He would lose his health insurance as he nears retirement, he said.

The protest was supported by what is being called the Stop the Cuts Coalition, which includes the union local, Missouri Jobs with Justice, Mid-MO Democratic Socialists of America, Coaltion of Graduate Workers, CoMo for Progress and the Mid-MO John Brown Gun Club.

Outsourcing the jobs wouldn’t benefit the university, because the contract workers will work at lower pay and without benefits, Baysinger said. It is competing with Columbia Public Schools and the city of Columbia for the best workers.

If MU decides to contract out its custodial and landscaping work, it would be the contractors who decide what pay and benefits they provide workers, Basi said.

"I believe they’re just using COVID-19 as an excuse to outsource," Baysinger said.

University officials also have opposed graduate assistants forming a union. The Coalition of Graduate workers in October won a ruling in the Missouri Supreme Court upholding a previous ruling that the graduate assistants are employees with the right to collectively bargain, but MU officials continue to challenge it.

The move against union custodians and landscapers follows that pattern, Baysinger said.

"Peoples’ lives are at stake," Baysinger said of custodians and landscapers. "They’ve spent their careers in these jobs. They will lose their careers and their health insurance. They shouldn’t be looking at the bottom line to outsource to justify their cuts. We just want them to stop the cuts."

In an email to custodial and landscaping employees on Tuesday, MU Vice Chancellor of Operations Gary Ward wrote that he was concerned that some were not aware that proposals were being sought from outside vendors.

"During my tenure here, the university has experienced other financial issues, but we’ve always found a way to keep both custodial services and landscaping services intact," Ward wrote. "I value the work you do and what each person brings to the university as you go about your jobs. Yet, in all my time in higher education, I’ve never experienced the degree of a financial crisis that we currently face."

He wrote that there had been no decision, but that the university has the responsibility to all options.

"An evaluation team that includes representatives from Staff Advisory Council, Faculty Council, MU and UM finance offices and the UM Board of Curators will examine all of our options carefully," Ward wrote. "Only after that process is complete will we make a decision."

The union responded in a news release it said was directed to Ward, University of Missouri System President and interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi and the Board of Curators.

"If you truly value every worker in your division: do not balance the MU budget on these workers’ backs," wrote Ian Bedell, business manager for Local 955. "If you truly value custodial and landscaping departments: do not cut their wages and benefits through outsourcing."

The news release demands MU bargain in good faith with the union, cease all attempts to outsource the jobs and bargain all future cut proposals with the union.

The union’s current contract with MU allows the university to seek the proposals, Baysinger said.

The benefits of retaining experienced workers with good benefits negotiated by the union should be considered when the proposals are reviewed, he said. He hopes MU officials maintain custodial and landscaping services in-house.

"I’m hoping they would at least consider it," Baysinger said. "I haven’t seen anything to indicate they will."

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719