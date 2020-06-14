Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of June 15.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Hamburger pizza, Rivera blend veggies, salad with peppers and tomatoes, sliced peaches.

• Tuesday: Beef tips with peppers & onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh apple.

• Wednesday: Cajun spaghetti, steamed squash and zucchini, salad with feta, chickpea and onion, tropical fruit.

• Thursday: Crispy garlic chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries and shortcake.

• Friday: Sweet and sour pork, stir fry vegetables, steamed cabbage, whole orange.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Smothered burgers, mashed potatoes, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Riblets, scalloped potatoes, beets, dessert.

• Wednesday: Italian chicken, wild rice, peas and mushrooms, dessert.

• Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Smothered pork casserole, broccoli, dessert.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency.

The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.