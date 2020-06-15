As of Monday afternoon, there were five confirmed cases in Livingston County and 14 in Linn County.

Officials with local hospitals and health centers have released the latest COVID statistics as of 4 p.m., Monday.

Jordan Ferguson, director of marketing and public relations for HMC and Wright Memorial, said that Wright Memorial Hospital now is offering a drive-up testing location as well.

The total cases in Missouri was 15,585, up from 13,767 on June 8 with 872 deaths, up from 786 deaths reported on June 8.

On Monday, officials with St. Luke’s Health System released COVID-19 testing statistics for Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital along with the current criteria to be tested. Testing statistics as of the morning of, June 8, are:

HMC has tested 1052 (600 Livingston County residents, 173 individuals from Grundy County, 37 from Mercer County, 242 from other counties) Wright Memorial has tested 377 (260 from Grundy County, 66 from Mercer County, 51 from other counties) Hedrick and Wright Memorial combined – 1429

Testing criteria

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital previously expanded drive-thru testing of COVID-19 to all residents in the region who met testing criteria and who were referred by a healthcare provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

For non-inpatient testing, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to: fever of 100 degrees or higher; loss of smell or taste; cough; shortness of breath; diarrhea; sore throat or body aches

On Wednesday, June 10, Wright Memorial Hospital opened a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Green Hills Medical Clinic, located at 3300 E 10th Street in Trenton. The new site is in addition to the previously established site in Chillicothe at the former Washington St. Food & Drink location, which has continued operating as well. The Trenton drive-thru clinic operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. The Chillicothe site operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and who obtain a provider order from a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site

