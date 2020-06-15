"This employee does not live in Camden County. In an abundance of caution, Tirebiter's made the decision to be proactive and close their business until staff can be tested and evaluated for illness."

Camden County administrator Bee Dampier has released a clarifying statement about confusion surrounding a local Tirebiter's Bar and Grill employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The statement reads as follows:

"Tom Morgan, the owner of Tirebiter's Bar and Grill in Osage Beach has notified Camden County Health Dept that an employee has tested positive for Covid 19. The employee was not working during the time he was considered infectious, so there is low risk to the staff or public. This employee does not live in Camden County. In an abundance of caution, Tirebiter's made the decision to be proactive and close their business until staff can be tested and evaluated for illness. The Health Department appreciates Mr Morgan's conscientious act to try to curb the spread of the illness, and will work closely with the business and the County that has jurisdiction of the reported case, to complete the investigation."