Local businesses in Linn, Livingston, Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy and Sullivan counties encourage the community to attend the Drive-Thru Job Fair from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., July 14 from at the Cornerstone Church West Parking Lot at 900 Adams Drive, Chillicothe.

The Drive-Thru Job Fair is a free event organized by ResCare Workforce Services supported by local North Central Economic Alliance and Vocational Rehabilitation to provide community members with easy social distancing access to current open employment opportunities. Attendees will drive-thru to receive a bag filled with information from companies that are hiring now.

Any local businesses wishing to participate, organizers, need one-sheet/half-page/postcard sized documents that describe current open positions and how to apply by July 6. This will be a contactless event- attendees will drive up, and those manning the job fair will hand participants a bag with business information.

For more information about Local Counties Drive-Thru Job Fair, email or call Edie Miller at edith.miller@rescare.com 660-864-0044 or Becky Hicks at Rebecca.hicks@rescare.com 660-259-1989