Most local court functions will resume with precautions for social distancing and discretion for officers serving arrest warrants to avoid contact with COVID-19, the judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit decided last week.

In a notice signed by Presiding Judge Kevin Crane, the judges stated that in-person court proceedings, including jury trials and grand jury proceedings, will resume with social distancing protocols and occupancy limits in place. Individuals at a higher risk can appear remotely or obtain a postponement.

Jury trials will be held at the discretion of the judge in each case.

Anyone in the Boone County or Callaway County jail or in confinement in another place will appear remotely, unless it is deemed essential they appear in person.

Persons who come to court who appear ill will be asked to leave the courthouse. The courts will provide masks to the public and tape off spaces to show proper social distancing.