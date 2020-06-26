A Jefferson City man was killed Thursday night in a car accident on Route N in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Corey Bax, 30, was traveling northbound on Route N just north of Brad Hurst Drive when his Ford Escape traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck some logs before overturning. Bax was pronounced dead on the scene by Dr. William Craven. His next of kin have been notified and he was transported to Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home. The 30-year-old was not reported to be wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

According to the patrol, this is Troop F's 11th fatality in the month of June and 31st overall in 2020.

The Ford Escape was totaled and was towed from the scene.