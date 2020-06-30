Three additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Livingston County on June 30.

The Livingston County Health Center received notification of three additional positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total in the county to 15.

According to the health center, All three cases were symptomatic and will be isolated at home for 14 days. Close contacts are being notified of their exposure. Five individuals who previously tested positive are now listed as recovered.

The health center urges the public to continue to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.

All of the Constitution-Tribune’s Coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the C-T at www.chillicothenews.com/subscribenow to help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.