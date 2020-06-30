There will be no statewide order mandating Missourians to wear masks in public, Gov. Mike Parson said as June ended with the state death toll surpassing 1,000 and rapidly increasing COVID-19 case counts in the state, nation and world.

Parson also signed the state budget Tuesday for the fiscal year that begins Wednesday. He announced he was vetoing $11 million in spending and restricting an additional $448 million, including money to restore some of his spring cuts to education, and money set aside for state employee pay raises.

Boone County set a daily high for new infections on Tuesday, with the Columbia-Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reporting 25 additional cases. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 108 active cases and 238 people in quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Boone County averaged 7.6 new cases a day in June compared to 1.8 per day in May. Missouri, which reported 508 new cases on Tuesday — the second highest single-day total — and 280.1 per day during June. The May average for Missouri was 180 cases per day.

In Congressional testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations. There were approximately 39,000 new cases reported Tuesday and more than 40,000 three of the past five days.

The average number of new cases nationally in June was 27,806, up from 23,185 in May.

"I do not plan to put an order in from the governor’s office," Parson said during a COVID-19 briefing about orders now in effect in the Kansas City area and being contemplated in others, including Columbia.

Parson said he abides by requests to wear masks and, during the briefing, state health director Randall Williams said science supports wearing masks.

"The more we learn the more important we realize that is," Williams said.

But the line, Parson said, is whether to mandate masks in all public places for most Missourians.

"The mask deal has become a political issue in the media," Parson said. "I mean, it is driven by either you are on one side or not, and it is politically driven. Whether you wear a mask has nothing to do with Republicans or Democrat, whether its a he-man or not, all that kind of spin everyone wants to put on it.

"Some of the freedoms that we all have in individual things have to be protected also for the everyday people out there," Parson said. "The ones that don't want to wear a mask should have every right not to wear one if they don't feel like they want to wear one."

The biggest outbreak in the state continues to be in southwest Missouri, where Joplin and Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties reported a combined 121 new cases and Newton County reported its third death, according to the Neosho Daily News.

The third death in Newton County, an individual in their 50s with other chronic medical conditions, was among 17 reported Tuesday that pushed the state death toll to 1,015.

There was at least one new case reported in 58 local health jurisdictions on Tuesday.

The state budget has been one of the major victims of the virus as income tax revenues plunged during business shutdowns. The state unemployment rate shot from about 3 percent to above 10 percent in May. No data is available for June.

State revenues will end the fiscal year down about $600 million from last year’s general revenue collections of $9.5 billion and about $900 million below the projection made in early January.

The withholdings announced Tuesday include $123.4 million from the foundation formula, the basic aid program for public schools, and $46.3 million from state colleges and universities.

Parson did not touch a $10 million appropriation to support the University of Missouri’s NextGen Precision Health Institute, under construction in Columbia.

The University of Missouri System, which was anticipating it would not regain the money cut earlier, issued a statement thanking Parson for allowing the appropriation to go through.

"This important research and health care initiative for Missourians will create research and translational medicine that will save lives in Missouri and will grow economic development in key health care sectors," UM System President Mun Choi said in the statement.

Parson is restricting $813,592 of the $3.2 million appropriation for the State Historical Society of Missouri in Columbia, which is responsible for planning the state’s bicentennial celebration in 2021.

The budget withholdings remove almost all new spending from the budget and cuts spending on expense and equipment — building rents, supplies, etc. — across the board, Budget Director Dan Haug said.

"In the 25 years I have been working on state budgets, this is the most difficult budget I have seen," Haug said. "Revenues declined much quicker and sharper during this downturn than even during the great recession."

Before introducing Haug, Parson said he began the year with hopes of investing growing state revenue in workforce development programs and infrastructure while keeping education spending at record levels.

Now, he said, he is faced with difficult choices that no one foresaw.

"We could have never imagined this, where we would be today," Parson said.

