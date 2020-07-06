Name: Marlee Guenther

High school: Truman

Class rank: Top 1%

Academic honors: McCoy Award, Academic Letter (all three years), Presidential Academic Award-Gold, George Washington Carver Award (Top 10%), first place Industrial Technology District Competition and State Qualifier, A+ Scholar, Missouri Bright Flight Scholar, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society.

Major extracurricular activities: National Honor Society secretary, varsity volleyball (four-year letter winner, captain two years), Marching Band (four years, section leaders two years), Symphonic Band (two years), Spanish Club (four years).

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. Carl Bruno. He taught me how to think critically and have an open mind. I learned a lot about the world from him.

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending Kansas State University for their environmental engineering program.

What are your plans after college?

I plan to work at an engineering firm, probably here in Kansas City.