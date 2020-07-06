To honor Missouri’s Sliced Bread Day, the Livingston County Preservation Society will unveil its new Chillicothe Hall of Fame exhibit at a reception on Tuesday, July 7, from 4-5 p.m., at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 100 Elm St.

Mayor Teresa Kelly will give comments at 4:30 pm. The Hall of Fame is a way to honor and celebrate our founding townspeople. Past inductees are Charles F. Adams, Frank Bench, Olive Rambo Cook and Maurice Dorney. The public is invited to see this unique exhibit that will be on display at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center through July 22. The Innovation Center will be open on Sliced Bread Day, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Every year the Livingston County Preservation Society will be looking for nominees and select one person to induct into the Chillicothe Hall of Fame. Information will be coming out soon regarding nominations for 2020.