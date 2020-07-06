The Missouri Lottery transferred a total of $333 million to the state for the exclusive use of public education during the 2020 fiscal year, which officially ended June 30.

Overall, lottery sales for the fiscal year topped $1.5 billion, with more than $1.03 billion returned to players as prizes and approximately $89.5 million going to Lottery retailers in the form of commissions and bonuses, according to a news release.

Several factors contributed to this figure, including the highest sales recorded to date for scratchers and the Pick 3 and Pick 4 draw games. This year’s profit of $333 million exceeds the Lottery’s strategic goal by $28.6 million or 9.4%, the release stated.

"Each year, we calculate a benchmark number from the previous five years’ profits and add 1% to establish our goal for the next fiscal year," Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said. "This allows us to stretch ourselves to generate even more money for education, while providing a realistic estimate for those who determine which education programs will benefit from Lottery funds."

All profits from Missouri Lottery ticket sales go to public education, and the proceeds are allocated by the governor and the state’s legislature during the annual appropriation process. These funds represent approximately 4% of the annual funding for Missouri’s public education system.