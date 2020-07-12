



Cooper County was able to retain more than 1,100 jobs through 195 Paycheck Protection Program loans during the monthslong closures of businesses due to COVID-19.

Data released last week by the U.S. Treasury shared which business received $150,000 or more in loans. Businesses receiving less than $150,000 were listed by category than by business name. The federal information included only ranges — not specific amounts — for many loans.

Phillips Hardy Inc. based in Boone County, but with a Cooper County office received between $1 million to $2 million saving 73 jobs. Unlimited Opportunities Inc., which provides job training for those with developmental disabilities was able to retain the most jobs — 110. It received between $350,000 and $1 million.

Paycheck protection was established as an incentive for businesses to keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic. The loans can be forgiven if businesses maintain employee and salary levels.

Other major recipients in Cooper County include Greis Trucking and Excavating; Potter Transport; Sisters Supportive Living; A&KM; Ashley Manor; Boonslick Heartland YMCA; Central Missouri Glass; Cooper Sales and Welding; Gerding, Korte and Chitwood P.C., CPAs; Rick Ball Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac; Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and W-K Ford.