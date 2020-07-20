One arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in Kirksville on Sunday.

Kirksville police were called at 3:48 p.m. Sunday that an armed robbery had happened at the Xpress Mart liquor store on 1023 East Jefferson. Officers found two males, wearing dark hoodies, jeans and face coverings, entered the business. One of them went behind the counter and showed a handgun to the clerk before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

In reviewing surveillance footage, KPD believes one suspect to be white and one to be black.

KPD identified one of the suspects and later Sunday night he was found by officers with the Knox County Police Department and arrested. KPD is only identifying him as a 30-year-old white male and the investigation remains ongoing.