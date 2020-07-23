The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has released the results of the agency’s high-speed enforcement campaign. From noon to midnight each day on July 17-18, troopers’ enforcement activity included: issuing 668 citations for moving violations; 1,256 warnings; 2,557 traffic stops; 598 speeding citations; 264 seat belt citations; 513 motorist assists; and 119 traffic crashes.

According to a press release, 200 of the 598 speeding citations were to motorists traveling 20+ mph over the speed limit.

The press release said the high-speed enforcement campaign was an effort to address a drastic increase in egregious speed and hazardous moving violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fatal crashes have increased dramatically in Missouri, despite a period of significantly lower traffic volume. Currently, Missouri is experiencing a 16 percent increase in traffic fatalities compared to last year.

Across the state, the MSHP has seen a 58 percent increase in speeds at or above 26 mph over the speed limit from January through June 2020 when compared to the four-year average. Troopers issued 4,869 summonses to drivers traveling 26 mph or more over the speed limit during that time. The data shows the most common violators are between the ages of 15 and 29. Most of the speed violations occur during the weekend.

Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol, Arkansas State Police, Nebraska State Patrol and Kansas Highway Patrol joined Missouri’s troopers in the enforcement campaign. All officers focused on enforcing traffic laws related to excessive speed, hazardous moving/aggressive driving and distracted driving.