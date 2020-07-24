It was still dark when I jerked awake. I knew when I opened my eyes that something was off. My husband was not in bed and, when I walked down the hall, he was waiting for me, already dressed with his shoes on.

"Something is wrong," Randy told me, but nothing else. "I think we need to go to the emergency room."

His eyes said much more.

I drove past the speed limit and was grateful there was little traffic that early in the morning. Randy sat beside me, complaining about my driving and how I was about to give him a heart attack.

I should have known then.

While I was pacing the tiny room waiting for test news, Randy was going on and on about the upcoming weekend. We both heard the running footsteps coming our way and stopped what we were doing.

"Mr. Myers, we need to take you into surgery," said the nurse as the room filled with a flurry of medical staff.

I stood back and watched as Randy was wheeled out the door.

The doctor walked me to the waiting room, asking quick questions and promising updates. "Do you have anyone to wait with you?" the doctor asked, reaching out and touching my shoulder.

"You should probably call somebody," he said before rushing through those swinging doors.

I was alone.

Since December, we had been planning our oldest daughter’s wedding and now it was just a few months away. That weekend was her bachelorette party. Plans had been made, people were already on the road and the house rental check cleared long ago. We had actually rented two houses: one for my daughter, her friends and cousins; and one for me, my sisters and my mother because we had much to celebrate. Now this.

I decided I would wait. I would wait until I had more news before I called anyone. After all, Randy had a good doctor and he was walking and talking when we got to the hospital, I foolishly reasoned. Surely that meant everything would be OK. Surely.

Sitting in a hospital waiting room is a very lonely thing. Prayers and promises swirl in your head because that’s all you know to do. Magazines are meaningless, and the TV talks but no one listens. That early in the morning, there were no other emergencies. I was the only one there. The only one waiting.

It has been five years since that doctor came out hours later and told me that my husband had survived the "widow maker."

"I don’t get to say that very often," he told me, looking around the waiting room. "But still, you probably need to call somebody to wait with you."

After the surgery, I made those hard phone calls and it was all I could do to get my daughter and my family to go ahead with that long-planned bachelorette trip. There would be nothing they could do anyway; Randy was in good hands, and I would let them know if things changed. Plans were made, people were coming and everything that had been paid for would not be refunded. After all, our daughter was getting married! Her father wasn’t about to ruin that.

Randy and I talked about his heart attack last week, a reflection on that five-year mark. I thought about that waiting room and how recent circumstances now dictate that a single hospital patient only be allowed a single guest. That means only one person is allowed to be in the waiting room.

I know how that is.

So to those of you who wait alone, know someone else has walked in your shoes. Pray, keep hoping, try not to think about making those phone calls. Even when things seem grave and you feel as empty as that waiting room, you are never alone. Rely on your faith and, while you wait, take heart in the knowledge that you are very special.

You are someone’s number one.

You can reach Lorry at Lorrysstorys@gmail.com.