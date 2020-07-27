Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED

CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment,

The Marceline Fire Department, American Red Cross have teamed up or the 9th year to host a blood drive in memory of Zach Cupp from 8 a.m., -3 p.m., on Aug. 1 at Walsworth Community Center, 124 Ritchie, in Marceline.

In August 2012, Zach Cupp was only 17 years old when he was killed in a car accident. After the crash, he received several pints of blood during surgery. Zach’s parents, Matt and Laurie Cupp have organized this annual blood drive in his memory the last eight years as a way of giving back to the community. They hope the efforts of drawing awareness to blood donations inspire others to donate for patients in need. 1,180 blood donations have been collected over the past seven years.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of community support in Zach’s memory,” Matt, Zach’s father said. “This truly is a way to keep his memory alive and for us to give back to the community.”

All donors are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to protect the health of all those in attendance.

For every blood donation at the blood drive the American Red Cross will do a complimentary COVID-19 antibody test, which will let donors know if they have already had COVID and developed an antibody.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.