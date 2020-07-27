Dear Editor,

The purpose of my letter is to issue a warning about centralizing our elections. Any time a process is centralized, control can be more easily and consistently applied. I believe voters have benefited greatly from the decentralization of voting. But because of our current health scare blaring from every newspaper, television screen and social medium, the privilege of casting a vote by personally going to a polling place is under siege more than ever before. We hear never-ending dire warnings of serious consequences should we gather publicly in any way, unless we are garbed with protective gear, keep our distance and refuse to touch other people.

I contend that our present situation has led directly into a massive push for what I call “remote voting”. A completely new section of Missouri’s election law was created in June by the governor’s signature, which permitted no-excuse voting by mail: the mail-in ballot. Though further legislation would be needed to extend this past 2020, I wonder: can the ultimately remote voting, which is online voting, be far away?

Permit me to point out that these remote methods of voting narrow the process of the election. Steps in the process are created which narrow the flow of votes. A higher proportion of ballots will pass by one place or person. This centralizes the elections and I believe it is extremely important for all of us to weigh whether or not we want this centralization. Through the use of in-person voting on paper ballots in the polling places, the process of tabulating votes is spread out over the county with sworn election judges at each. Absentee voting for the absent/vacationing/traveling voter, the sick or infirm voter and the caregiver makes important allowances. But no one person has the opportunity to tamper on a wide scale, and this is crucial!

A second and older threat which centralizes elections is the pressure to consolidate polling places, which is the result when the election authority cannot secure locations for voting. Voters should know that there is a law mandating that taxpayer-supported buildings can used as polling places. What are these taxpayer-supported buildings? Well, schools and colleges, municipal and county government buildings, fire buildings, and many others. The law says these buildings shall not be withheld from the election authority’s use as a polling place; further, that the election authority shall be able to designate which room in the building is to be used. “Shall” means “must”.

Phelps County has 19 polling places. One public school, one college building, one fire building, one city hall, two city community halls, one city recreation center and the sheltered workshop comprise the 8 which are taxpayer-supported. There are 8 churches, one club and two veteran’s halls that comprise the 11 non-taxpayer-supported.

If you believe that improvements could be made in your polling location, remember the Missouri law about the taxpayer-supported buildings, which are nearly always very well-built and maintained because they are well-funded, highly visible and handicap-accessible. Also, please weigh proposed changes in the election process in terms of whether greater centralization will result.