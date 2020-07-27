A crash in Camden County was deemed fatal Sunday night after a driver was ejected from his vehicle after overturning.

Andrew P. Simons, 35, was driving his 2006 Yamaha Raptor 700 on Mount Horeb Rd Sunday night was he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle travelled off the left side of the road, overturned and ejected Simons. He was pronounced dead by medical examiner Jason Funk.

Simons was exempt from wearing a safety device during the accident.

This is Troop F’s 8th fatality in July and 42nd of 2020.