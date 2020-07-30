Randolph County voters will cast their ballots in Tuesday’s primary election, which will feature candidates running for county positions, such as sheriff, commissioner and coroner, as well state and federal positions and a proposed ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in Missouri.

Among the local elections, the races for sheriff and western district county commissioner are the most contested. Sample primary ballots are now available through the Randolph County Clerk’s Office.

Sheriff candidates Aaron Wilson and Chris Wertz, Randolph County Sheriff’s office employees, and Will Barger, a Randolph County resident and Vandalia police officer, are vying for the Republican nomination for the November election. Michael Hopper will appear alone the Democratic primary ballot for the sheriff race.

Incumbent John Hobbs, Huntsville Mayor Frank Miller and Artis Sumpter are competing for the Republican nomination for the western district commission seat. John Tracy and Steve Barnes will each appear alone on the Republican and Democratic primary ballots, respectively, for the eastern district commission seat.

Randolph County Coroner candidates Sid Conklin and Charlie Peel will compete for the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Kevin Stone, Republican candidate for Randolph County assessor, and Mary Colley, Republican candidate for Randolph County public administrator, will each appear alone on the ballot in their respective races.

Raleigh Ritter, Mike Parson, James Neely and Saundra McDowell will appear on the Republican primary ballot as candidates for governor. Nichole Galloway, Jimmie Matthews, Antoin Johson, Eric Morrison and Robin Van Quaethem will appear on the Democratic ballot for governor race. Rik Combs and Jerome Bauer will appear as candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties, respectively.

Arnie Dienoff, Mike Kehoe, Aaron Wisdom and Mike Carter will appear on the Republican ballot as candidates for lieutenant governor. Democratic candidates Gregory Upchurch and Alissa Canady will vie for their party’s lieutenant governor nomination. Bill Slantz and Kelley Dragoo will appear alone on ballots for the Libertarian and Green parties, respectively.

Two candidates, Neal Gist and incumbent Vicky Hartzler, will compete for the U.S. representative for District 4 Republican nomination. Lindsey Simmons will appear alone on the Democratic ballot for the same seat. Two Libertarian candidates, Robert Smith and Steven Koonse, will vie for their party’s nomination as well.

Each party will only have one candidate listed for secretary of state. The candidates are: Republican John Ashcroft, Democrat Tinka Faleti, Libertarian Carl Freese, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.

Incumbent Eric Schmitt will appear alone on the Republican ballot for the attorney general race. Two Democratic candidates, Rich Finneran and Elad Gross, will compete for the party’s nomination for the attorney general seat.

Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, Democrat Vicki Englund, Libertarian Nicholas Kasoff and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini will appear as candidates for state treasurer on ballots for their respective parties.

Republican Ed Lewis and Democrat Terrence Fiala will appear on their party’s respective ballots for state representative District 6.

Republican Cheri Toalson-Reisch and Democrat Jacque Sample will appear on their respective ballots for state representative District 44

Republican Chuck Basye and Democrat Adrian Plank will appar on their respective ballots for state representative District 47.

Two Republican candidates, Don Baragary and Tim Taylor, will compete for their party’s nomination for state representative District 48. William Betteridge will appear alone on the Democratic ballot for District 48.

A non-partisan ballot initiative will also appear on all primary voters’ ballots Tuesday. State constitutional amendment 2 is a proposed ballot initiative for the November general election.

The initiative proposes that the state adopt Medicaid Expansion for Missourians between 19 and 64 years old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act. If approved, the amendment would prohibit the state from placing additional burdens on Medicaid eligibility and enrollment standards. It would also require state agencies to take all necessary actions to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical assistance through Medicaid expansion.

State government entities are estimated to have one-time costs of approximately $6.4 million and an unknown annual net fiscal impact by 2026 ranging from increased costs of at least $200 million to savings of $1 billion.

Voters will have a ’yes’ or ’no’ choice for the proposed ballot initiative.

