In mid May the North Dakota National Guard and Lake Region Public Health held a free drive through testing event on the Devils Lake High School campus.

Another free drive through event is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until tests run out, at Lake Region State College Automotive Technology building.

This is open to everyone, first come, first tested. Sponsored by Lake Region District Health Unit and Lake Region State College.