The virtual event will reveal how time in the woods can help people, and how people can return the favor.

Missouri’s Department of Conservation says time spent among the trees can have the power to relax, revitalize, and restore. It can almost be a cleansing experience.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is spreading the good word about these benefits during a free online program, ‘Forest Bathing-How to Help Forests’ on Monday, Aug. 10 from 6-7 p.m.

Forest bathing comes from the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, and is an emerging activity that involves going to a forest or the woods and spending quality time immersed in that natural environment, according to the department in a release Monday.

“Letting all the sights, sounds, smells and the other sensations of nature flow inward is said to have numerous mental and physical health benefits. These include reducing stress hormones, enhancing creativity, lowering blood pressure and boosting the immune system,” according to the department.

People can learn the secrets about this trending practice and how the forest can be a place to relax and unwind from busy days. People who register for the program will discover how and why forest time can be beneficial throughout their lives. In addition to finding out how forests can benefit people, this virtual program will show how individuals can return the favor and give forests a helping hand too.

Forest Bathing-How to Help Forests is a free program open to ages 10 and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXM. Attendees will receive an invitation and program link by email from WebEx by noon the day of the program.