The community is invited to join Clifton Hill Community Church at an ecumenical community prayer event from 6:30 - 7 p.m., on Aug. 12 at the Clifton Community Park.

Organizers said the idea for the event is to share a common love of the Lord, our children, our families. the schools and churches that make up the Brookfield community.

The event is being held as a community gathering to pray for protection and comfort.

Out of respect for social distancing, the event will be held outdoors in the Clifton Community Park, there will not be any food or beverages served.

Organizers from the Clifton Hill Community Church said, “In the spirit of the old football mantra "hold the rope" we believe that our families, churches, communities are stronger if 'hold the rope' united together.”