The Brookfield Missouri Young Democrats held their first organizational meeting on July 1. The selection of club officers was approved. Fundraising events were discussed as well as helping campaign for local democrat candidates in the upcoming November election. Memberships are now open for any Linn County youth who desire to join the newly formed group. Officers are President Daniel Falcon; Vice President Melia Shepherd; Secretary Alex Sharp; Treasurer Marion Frizzelll and Social Media Representative Blake Pfieff.