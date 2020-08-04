The Linn County Leader was just notified that four of Linn County’s voting precincts will be temporarily combined into two for the Primary Election being held today. A shortage of poll workers and the impact of COVID-19 contributed to this move.

Voters at Brookfield 3 & 4 (Joyce Place) will go to Brookfield 1 & 2 at Park Baptist Church Fellowship Building, 121 E Park to cast their vote. Voters in Jackson Township (Haseville UMC) will vote at the Meadville Community Center, 106 W Crandall St.

All questions concerning voting locations and precincts may be directed to the Linn County Clerk’s office, 660-895-5417.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.