The Livingston County Health Center has received notification of a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual who attended services at Lifepoint Church in Chillicothe in Sunday, Aug. 2 and an individual who participated in Southwest Livingston County R-I Football practice.

Southwest School is contacting parents of individuals who were in close contact with the positive case.

Health center officials said anyone who attended the service, or the football practice should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and do their best to stay isolated from other people for 14 days.

“ If you have symptoms and get tested, please isolate from that point forward, as testing results can take five days or more to come back,” Ann Burchett, public information supervisor said. COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Most infected people will develop mild to

moderate illness and recover without hospitalization. Most common symptoms include: fever; dry cough; tiredness; aches and pains; sore throat; diarrhea; conjunctivitis; headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on skin, or discoloration of fingers or toes, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; chest pain or pressure; loss of speech or movement.

On average it takes five to six days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days.

“Testing results can take up to a week, so if you are experiencing symptoms and get tested, please isolate yourself beginning when you take the test,” Burchett added.

If you have specific concerns of close contact and have not been called, call the Livingston County Health Center at 646- 5506 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. If you have general questions about isolation and quarantine, please call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Toll- Free COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.