Two 18-year-olds are in jail after an alleged robbery and subsequent trip to the emergency room.

Daveon M. Williams and Eric J. Fincham, of Columbia, were arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree burglary, according to a news release from Columbia police.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, as officers were responding to reports of a burglary in the 1300 block of Teal Drive, they "learned that two people of interest had checked themselves into a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries and claimed that the injuries occurred a block away from the reported burglary," police wrote in the release.

At the scene, officers found property damage on a window and made contact with a neighbor and the out-of-town owner of the home. Then, after investigating, they confirmed that identities of the pair in the emergency room and the suspects were the same, police said.

Fincham and Williams were taken into custody upon release from the hospital and transported to Boone County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.