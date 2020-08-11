It has been a year since I wrote an article for this paper. I was blessed with a kidney transplant and then dealt with an infection and COVID in the last year but am finally back to work full-time. In this article, I am going to discuss some programming and changes in how MU Extension is working.

During the time COVID had offices closed, faculty were working from home, I have been on many Zoom meetings and updated a guide sheet (453, Farmer’s Liability for their Animals). You should read this guide if you own livestock. You can go to www.extension.missouri.edu and type in the subject and it will come up. I plan to work on another updated guide this summer.

Another change in the way we are doing business is offering more classes and programs via Zoom, an online meeting platform. As I write this, none of us at the Extension is certain when we will get back to unrestricted, in-person programming so Zoom is a very good option. You can download a free version to your computer at home and can attend that way if you choose. There have been programs this summer related to horticulture and women in ag in addition to many others.

Agricultural business does a lot of programming in late fall and winter due to farmers being available then. At this point, we hope to do it in person but it may change to Zoom if the virus gets worse. Scheduled programs at this time are: Farm Income Tax School (discusses tax changes, etc.) on November 9 or 19, (same program each night) from 6 to 8:30 pm; Missouri Farm Leases – November 10 or January 14 (same program both nights) from 6 to 9 p.m.; Estate and Succession Planning (3-night class), January 12, 19, 26 and February 2 (one weather date in case); and Missouri’s Complex Fence Law on February 23 and repeated on March 8. As I stated, all these could change to in person or to Zoom depending.

We at the University of Missouri Extension, myself included, can help you with these programs and farm/business counseling also. If you need help, do not hesitate to call or ask. You can contact me at koenenj@missouri.edu or 660-947-2705 or the office in Chillicothe at 660-646-0811.

Joe Koenen is an agricultural business specialist with the University of Missouri Extension.