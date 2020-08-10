Street project update, Litton Road, property tax rate hearing among items on agenda

By PAUL STURM, C-T Staff Writer

Information regarding street projects and related matters will be shared and discussed at the regular Chillicothe City Council meeting this evening (Monday, Aug. 10).

To allow for a safer environment through wider physical spacing among attendees, the 6:30 p.m. session will be held in the meeting room of the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities building at Washington and Polk streets. Entry may be made through doors on the north side of the building.

Darin Chappell, city administrator, will update the status of the city’s annual street projects program. That will follow earlier discussion and consideration of a couple of matters relating to Litton Road in the northeast portion of the city.

Due to take place early in the meeting is a public hearing on a proposed ordinance setting the city’s property tax rate for 2020.

A couple of zoning-related matters for properties in the first block of East Bridge Street and 400 block of Martin Street will be considered for action, as will amendment of the personnel policy in relation to police department overtime.

Discussion is planned on the possible replacement of roofs on some shelter houses in some city parks and a request is expected to be made to utilize Simpson Park for a “polar bear plunge” fund-raising event early next year.

Mayor Theresa Kelly plans to make a handful of appointment and re-appointment recommendations to four boards – planning and zoning, housing authority, railroad, and adjustments.

Other routine business also will be handled and an opportunity for public comments will be provided prior to adjournment, as usual.