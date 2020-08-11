The new signed detour will be over Missouri Highways Z, C, DD, D and U.S. Highway 36.

The Missouri of Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has changed the detour route for U.S. Highway 65. According to the signed detour route for the upcoming closure of the Grand River Bridge on U.S. Highway 65 in Livingston County has been changed. The new signed detour will be over Missouri Highways Z, C, DD, D and U.S. Highway 36. The original detour utilized Missouri Highway C between Missouri Highway Z and U.S. Highway 36; however it was determined that a bridge along Missouri Highway C is insufficient to carry the traffic volume that will be detoured off U.S. Highway 65. Route C will be closed to all but local traffic – those living and/or working along Missouri Highway C – during the detour.

According to a press release, U.S. Highway 65 closure to pour the new bridge deck is planned to begin at 1 a.m., today, Wednesday, Aug. 12 at through 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to cross the bridge beginning the morning of Aug. 13. Non-emergency traffic will be permitted to resume use of the bridge the afternoon of Aug. 15. The extended closure for non-emergency traffic is in order to allow the concrete on the new driving surface to completely cure. When the bridge reopens, it will again be open to only one lane, with the 11.5-foot width restriction in place.

Contractors plan to have the bridge open to two-way traffic in early December. As with all construction, work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.