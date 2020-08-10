According to online reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to several area accidents, including one single-car accident where the driver was arrested for alleged DWI - drugs.

At 2:48 p.m., on Aug. 8, troopers responded to an accident on Missouri Highway 11, 10 miles south of Kirksville, in Adair County for a one-vehicle accident. According to online reports, Brett Bradley, 24, Brookfield, was eastbound on Missouri Highway 11 when he drove a 2004 Jeep Liberty off of the south side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off of the right of the road and overturned. He received minor injuries from the accident. According to reports troopers arrested Bradley at 3:46 p.m., for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance - Fentanyl, driving while intoxicated - drugs and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident. He was taken to and then released from the Adair County Jail.

Charles J. Tipton, 25, Chillicothe, was arrested at 12:29 a.m., in Caldwell County on Aug. 8 for alleged misdemeanor DWI and for having no insurance. He was released from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office following a 24-hour hold, according to online arrest records.

Troopers also arrested 42-year-old Larry D. Mace, Milan at 6:54 p.m., on Aug. 6 in Grundy County. He was charged with alleged driving while intoxicated - drugs and released from the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center, according to online records.

On Aug, 6 at 9:20 p.m., on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Trenton in Grundy County, Jason M. Golden, 30, Trenton, was driving north when he struck a cow in the roadway, went off the left side of the road overturned and struck a fence. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. According to the patrol’s report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.