



The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation is accepting candidate nominations for two open board positions in Randolph County. The deadline for the nominations is Sept. 11

Qualified residents are being invited to serve four-year terms from October 2020 to September 2024 as a Civic Interest Representative and a Low-Income Representative on the agency’s 36-member volunteer board of directors. Randolph County is one of three counties designated as Region I in the agency’s 12-county service area. Macon and Monroe counties are the other two.

The Civic Interest candidate must be a resident of Randolph County and a member of or nominated by a local business, labor, civic, fraternal, social, educational or religious organization.

The Low-incom reprsentative candidate must be a resident of Randolph County and be nominated by a low-income resident of the county or a service organization or group that serves the interest and needs of the low-income in the county. Candidates do not have to be low-income earners.

The NECAC Board is a tripartite membership represented by three members from each county in the service area; one Civic Interest, one Low-income and one public elected official.

The election will be held Sept. 22 by the NECAC Board of Directors, with installation and term of office beginning Oct. 27.

Nominations must be made on authorized forms that are available at the NECAC Randolph County Service Center at 1903 N. Morley in Moberly. A biographical questionnaire provided by NECAC must be completed or a personal resume will be required from all candidates.

The NECAC Board meets on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. during the months of January, March, May, July, September, October and November at the agency’s Central Administration Executive Office Building in Bowling Green. Meetings usually are completed by 9 p.m.

NECAC is one of 19 not-for-profit Community Action Agencies in Missouri and more than 1,000 across the United States.

NECAC administers more than 60 programs through contracts and grants with federal, state and local governments, private businesses and other not-for profit organizations to operate and administer self-sufficiency service programs for the low-income, elderly, youth, disabled and disadvantaged population.

The agency has an annual budget of $28.1 million, with 96 full-time and more than 100 part-time employees.

More information and assistance is available by calling NECAC Randolph County Service Coordinator Patsy Redding at 660-263-6595 during office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.