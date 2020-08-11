"Deputies located the subject who was passed out in his vehicle and blocking a business entrance. Deputies were able to place the subject under arrest after a brief struggle."

On 08/08/2020, deputies were called to a complaint of a vehicle driving very erratic and striking curbs while traveling on Bagnell Dam Blvd. Deputies located the subject who was passed out in his vehicle and blocking a business entrance. Deputies were able to place the subject under arrest after a brief struggle. During a search of his vehicle, controlled substances were located and seized.

Robert C Hatina, age 55 of Key West, Florida was charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Intoxicated. He was given a surety bond of $15,000.00. Hatina later bonded on his charges.