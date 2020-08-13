Mrs. Cynthia Louise Mow (Klier), of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020, at the age of 63.

Mrs. Cynthia Louise Mow (Klier), of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020, at the age of 63. Services honoring her life will be held at The Praise and Worship Center Saturday Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. in Chandler, AZ. Physical attendance will be invitation only as seating is limited due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. Her service will be live streamed on their Facebook page so that all may be a part of her celebration of life. A memorial mass will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake, ND, on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. Cindy was born to parents, Eugene and Wallie Klier, on April 12, 1957, in Devils Lake. She grew up with four siblings and attended Devils Lake High School and Lake Region Jr. College. Her fondest childhood memories were playing kickball in her neighbors’ yard, taking care of her baby sister, Lisa, and spending weekends at the Vang’s cabin on the lake. She moved to Arizona in the early eighties and in April 1985, she started working for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office as a Detention Officer. She would officially retire from MCSO in 2019, only to turn around and go right back to work for them as a civilian. Cindy married Lawrence Mow in Flagstaff, AZ, in Sept. 1985. They had two daughters and several pets together over the years. There was nothing more important to Cindy than her family and every free moment of her life was dedicated to them. Cindy was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer in April 2018. Despite knowing that remission wasn’t an option, she was determined not to let her illness overcome her. She battled with strength and courage right up until the end. She passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Cindy is survived by; her husband, Larry; her daughters, Jaimie Mow-Sacks and Shannon Urquidez; her granddaughter, Lily Sacks; her sister, Lisa Pagel; her brothers, Dean, Mike and Pat Klier; and her mother, Wallie Klier. She is preceded in death by her father, Eugene Klier Please visit www.praiseandworshipcenter.net for a direct link to their Facebook profile. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made, in Cindy’s name, to American Cancer Society.