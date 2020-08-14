Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, or 2301 Holmes, Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

5-Stand Friday: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road, 816-249-3194. This combination of trap, skeet, and sporting clays affords the challenge of all three but with less walking. Bring your friends and your favorite shotgun and experience the fun of this game. No registration required. Weather permitting.

Registration for Saturday event: Cane Pole Fishing for Families. The registration deadline for this free event (see details in listing for Saturday below) is Aug. 14. To register, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3?field_rel_regions_tid=63

SATURDAY

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. Plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Cane Pole Fishing for Families: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Prairie Hollow Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 12405 S.E. Ranson Rod, Lee's Summit, 816-622-0900. Learn how to build a cane pole and then try your luck. All ages are welcome and adults are encouraged to grab a pole and fish along with kids. Poles, tackle, bait, coaches and a basic cane pole fishing lesson will be provided. Fishing permits are not required for anyone fishing during this program. All children must be accompanied by an adult and adults may fish along with the children.

Jig Tying: 10 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Registration required (ages 9+) Discover the process to make jigs and flies that will catch lots of fish. This hands-on class is for beginner to intermediate levels. All materials will be provided, and participants will take home the lures they create. Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Registration must be completed before the class begins by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events-s3?field_rel_regions_tid=63