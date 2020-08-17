The Brookfield American Legion Ernest A. McNish Post 182 celebrated its 100th anniversary, on Aug.13, at Captain Dan’s restaurant. Post-Commander Terrance Collins and Adjutant Kenneth Stark presented a program of Post 182 history. The post was named after Linn County resident Ernest McNish, who was killed in action, 1918, in World War One and buried in France. The post was charted on August 10, 1920. James Bradley presented Post Commander Collins a 1920 original photo of Post 182 members posing at Brookfield Twin Parks. Post 182 has placed a wreath every Memorial Day, since 1920, at the Brookfield Rose Hill Cemetery, in honor of deceased military veterans.