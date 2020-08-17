70 cases have been confirmed in Linn County

The first death attributed to COVID-19 has been reported in Livingston County according to the Livingston County Health Center.

“We are saddened to report the death of one of our residents due to this virus,” said Sherry Weldon, administrator. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of this individual.”

There are 22 cases, with a total of 64 being removed from isolation, one death and two active COVID-19 cases in Livingston County.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, there are 24 staff members who have tested positive for COVID. Of those, 16 have recovered and eight are active cases. A total of 232 offenders have tested positive, of those, 160 are active and 72 have recovered.

The health center encourages the public to continue taking preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, avoiding crowds, staying home when you are sick, covering your cough and wearing a mask in public.

Linn County Health Department Administrator Kritsa Neblock said as of Monday morning there were 70 cases of COVID in Linn County. She confirmed of those nine cases were still active, 58 recovered, one death and two anti-body positives.

Additional information and updates about COVID-19 are available online at

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/.

