The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Papa Murphy’s, 2406 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 28:

• Stuck-on food debris on the can opener blade. Corrected on site; manager cleaned and sanitized the blade.

Colonial Gardens, 27610 E. Wyatt Road, inspected July 28. No violations found.

Burger King, 1001 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 28. No violations found.

Texas Roadhouse, 455 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 28. No violations found.

Conoco Food Mart, 1501 W. U.S. 40, inspected July 29.

• There is no temperature measuring device for the reach-in cooler behind the counter. Correct by Sept. 27.

40 Highway Phillips 66, 5005 W. U.S. 40, inspected July 29.

• The mop sink had a hose attached and no backflow protection. Corrected on site. Employee removed hose.

Minit Mart, 1900 W. U.S. 40, inspected July 29. No violations found.

Simply Frosted, 1121 W. Main St., inspected July 29.

• Establishment did not have the proper measuring test kits for sanitizing purposes. Correct by Sept. 27.

Blue Springs Xpress Mart, 280 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected July 29. No violations found.

Indian Mix Grill, 1214 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 29. No violations found.

Walmart, 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 29. No violations found.

Dollar Tree, 930 S. Missouri 7, inspected July 30.

• Observed food being stored on the floor in the back storeroom.

Fun House Delivery, 1420 S. Missouri 7, inspected July 30. No violations found.

IHOP, 1135 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 31. No violations found.

Taco Bell, 934 S. Missouri 7, inspected July 31.

• Food handler permits not available for multiple staff.

• Soda nozzle at the drive-through station had an accumulation of stuck-on debris. Corrected on site when manage cleaned and sanitized the nozzle.

• Observed ice buildup on condenser in walk-in freezer. Correct by Sept. 29.

• Observed dust and black condensation on the ceiling vent above the make table. Correct by Sept. 29.

Devine Catering and Events Planning, 4008 S.W. Ninth St., inspected July 31. No violations found.

Three Pigs BBQ, 2800 S.W. Fifth St., inspected July 31. No violations found.

Golden Eggroll, 1412 S. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 7.

• Observed an excessive amount of black buildup inside the ice machine. Reinspection required.

• The interior of the microwave has an accumulation of stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site. Employees cleaned and sanitized the inside.

• Observed a carton of shelled eggs being stored at room temperature, eggs temped at 66 degrees F. All shelled eggs were discarded. Reinspection required.

• Observed cardboard being used as a non-food contact surface to store open spices. Corrected on site. Employee discarded the cardboard.

• The rice scoop was being held in standing water that was not maintained at a temperature of at least 135 degrees F. Corrected on site. Employee placed the scoop in a clean, dry location.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper salad bar and smoked meats, 1305 N. Missouri 7, inspected July 31. No violations found.

Sushi Avenue, 1305 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 31.

• Observed rice cooling at 3 p.m. that was at 71 degrees F and had been cooked at 11 a.m. Rice was immediately discarded. Corrected on site.

The Big Biscuit, 530 N. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 3.

• Food handler permits not available for multiple staff. Correct within 30 days.

• Observed a box of single-service items being stored on the floor in the dry storage area. Items were immediately moved onto the shelf. Corrected on site. Repeat violations.

Little General Store, 1017 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Aug. 4. No violations found.

Big Lots, 601 W. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 4. No violations found.

Pizza Hut, 1114 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Aug. 4.

• The fan covers in the walk-in cooler have a buildup of dust. Correct by 10/3/20.

McDonald’s, 1515 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Aug. 4. No violations found.

Dollar General Store, 1800 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 4. No violations found.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1115 Coronado Drive, inspected Aug. 4. No violations found.

Sure Stay Plus, 701 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected Aug. 5. No violations found.

Quik Mart, 1500 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 5. No violations found.

Dairy Queen, 1900 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 5. No violations found.

Ohana’s Shave Ice, 600 Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 6. No violations found.

Edge of Town, 960 S.W. 37th St., inspected Aug. 6. No violations found.

IHOP, 1135 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Aug. 6.

• Observed live roaches in back prep area next to walk-in cooler. Reinspection required. Correct by Aug. 17.

• Dust buildup on racks that store clean dishes. Repeat. Correct by Oct. 5.

• Observed dead roaches on floor of kitchen, inside cooler, and on counter tops. Observed dead fly on cooking grill. Correct by Oct. 5.

• Observed a leak under the dishwashing sink. Correct by Oct. 5.

• Failure to provide food handlers’ permits for any employees except for the general manager. Correct within 30 days to avoid reinspection and fees.

Sonic Drive-In, 1408 S. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 7.

• There is a large hole in the wall inside the men’s restroom. Second repeat violation. Correct by Oct. 6.

• Black buildup on the wall at three-compartment sink. Correct by Oct. 6.

• Ice buildup on condenser and wall of walk-in freezer. Correct by Oct. 6.

Waffle House, 1500 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Aug. 13.

• Observed employee handling raw food with gloves on and then handling ready-to-eat food without changing gloves. Inspector provided education on proper glove usage. Corrected on site.

• The heat sanitizer dishwasher is not maintaining the proper temperature of 160 degrees F. Dishwasher was only reaching 136 degrees to 140 degrees F. Repeat violation. Reinspection required.

• Reach-in cooler had an excessive amount of fluid collected on the bottom. The cooler was emptied, cleaned, and sanitized. Repeat violation. Corrected on site.

• Accumulation of trash/food debris behind the lid of the make table. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned behind the lid.

QuikTrip, 1201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 7. No violations found.

Fazoli’s, 810 W. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 7.

• Observed a chemical bottle stored next to single-use articles. Corrected on site. Manager placed chemicals in designated area.

• Observed a cracked/chipped and broken food bucket. Corrected on site. Manager discarded the food bucket.

• The underside of the wire racks above the make tables had an accumulation of debris and residue. Correct by 10/6/20.

Casey’s General Store, 2424 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 7. No violations found.

Zarda’s Bar-B-Q, 214 N. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 7. No violations found.

Rancho Grande Cantina, 501 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Aug. 7. No violations found.

Plowboys BBQ, 3111 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 13.

• The hot holding make table is at 102 degrees F. All product inside was at 96 degrees F and was discarded. Reinspection required.

• The handle of the tongs was touching the food. Tongs were removed so handle is above the top of the food. Corrected on site.

• The ceiling vents have a buildup of dust.

• The vents above the fryer have a significant buildup of dust and grease.

• The wall by the three-compartment sink has a black buildup.

• The floors under the fryer have a significant buildup of grease and food debris. Correct by Oct. 5.

QuikTrip, 705 S.W. Westbound U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 7. No violations found.

Firehouse Subs, 715 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 10. No violations found.

Pancho’s Mexican Food, 802 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 13.

• The make table is at 60 degrees F and all products inside were ranging from 48 degrees F to 60 degrees F. All product was immediately discarded. Reinspection required.

• Observed chicken being stored on top of beef. Chicken was removed to the bottom shelf. Corrected on site.

• Observed containers of food in walk-in cooler without lids. All containers were immediately covered. Corrected on site.

Phillips 66, 3120 S. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 10.

• Establishment did not have any method for sanitizing utensils and food contact surfaces; no sanitizing solution located in facility. Corrected on site. Manager purchased chlorine bleach for sanitizing purposes.

Dirty Harry’s Pub, 3100 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 10.

• Observed a chemical bottle with no label. Corrected on site when employee placed correct name on bottle.

• The potato cutter had a heavy accumulation of food debris and residue. It was disassembled and cleaned. Corrected on site.

• Observed a container of cooked bacon past its discard by date. Observed a container of cheese past its discard by date. Corrected Aug. 10.