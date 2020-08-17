Due to a positive cases of COVID-19, the Moberly Water and Parks and Recreation offices are temporarily closed pending testing of potentially exposed staff members. Water office staff will be under quarantine through Aug. 26 and parks office staff will quarantine through Aug. 31. The target date to reopen the water office is Aug. 27 pending testing results.

The city hall common areas were deep cleaned over the weekend.

Customers who need to sign up for service can find the sign up form online at the city’s website at moberlymo.org. The form, along with a lease or warranty deed, should be brought to the City Hall Code Enforcement Office.

Payments can be made online through the city’s web portal or via phone line at 1-877-690-3729. The jurisdiction code for Moberly is 3561. The drop box to drop off payments is located near the drive through window at City Hall.

For emergency service for water and sewer, call 660-263-0346.

Parks building reservations can be made online at cityofmoberly.com, via phone at 660-269-8705 ext: 2040. Customers can also sign up for new services by visiting https://secure.rec1.com/MO/moberly-mo/catalog