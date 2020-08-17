





School reopening information is available through the Bunceton School District website.

Superintendent Kathryn Anderson posted a letter Friday with information about reopening and virtual school. Parents interested in virtual school for their children must contact the school and register by the end of the week.

The Bunceton School District open house is 6 p.m. Aug. 24. The first day of school is Aug. 26.

A community clean-up was held Saturday at the Bunceton Ball Field.

Dirt Bike races were held Saturday and Sunday at Midwest Off Road Events LLC at Knobby Creek.