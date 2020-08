Anyone wanting to get tested for COVID-19 has an opportunity to get that test done free of charge at LRSC this morning.

Turn at NDTC and follow the signs. They have a number of tests available and will test anyone who wants to be tested until 11 a.m. or when the tests are gone - whichever comes first.

This is YOUR opportunity to get the test done!!