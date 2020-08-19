The Waynesville R-VI School District was notified that a student who participated in the morning session of Freshman Orientation and New Student Transition Day on Friday, Aug. 14 at Waynesville High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Communications and Marketing officer for Waynesville-RVI School District Marianne Ward said in an email Wednesday that all students who came in direct contact with the individual have been or will be contacted by email by the Waynesville R-VI School District, in cooperation with the Pulaski County Health Department, and informed of the next steps they need to take.

“The district immediately conducted extra deep cleaning in impacted areas and will continue to follow all recommended safety guidelines,” Ward said.