



Report as of Aug. 23

Cooper County Sheriff

Logan Alan Lewis, 26, Florence. Failure to Appear on original charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $4,500. He remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Angela M Poulsen, 43, Kansas City. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Jasmine Nichole Bronger, 26, Boonville. Probation Violation on original charges of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, felony resisting/interfering with arrest and first-degree property damage. Bond set at $4,500. She remains in custody.

Damian V. Durr, 31, Boonville. Leaving scene of accident, with property damage exceeding $1,000 and driving while intoxicated. Bond set at $5,000 cash or surety. He posted and was released.

Nicole M Bird, 40, Pleasant Hill. Trafficking stolen identities and stealing all other property under 570.030.5(3). Bond set at $20,000 cash or surety. She remains in custody.

Amanda Marie Schnell, 46, Marshall. Probation Violations on original charges of driving while license revoked/suspended, forgery and tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $13,500. She remains in custody.

James B. Kliethermes, 51, Jefferson City. Probation violation on original charge of second-degree burglary and stealing – $750 or more. Bond set at $4,500. He remains in custody.

Roderick O. Thomas, 34, Jefferson City. Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Bond set at $5,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Cameron Skyler Keene, 20, Iberia. Failure to appear on original charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Samuel Jason Biggs, 40, Smithton. Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon and resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Clinton E. Larson, 42, Lincoln. Probation violation on original charges of fourth-degree unlawful use of weapon. Bond set at $4,500.He remains in custody.

Brittany N. Mikel, 27, Independence. Failure to appear on the original charges of first-degree drug trafficking and first-edgree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $50,000 cash or surety. She remains in custody.

Dwight Earl Mitchell, 63, Boonville. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or Less of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon. Bond set at $15,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Justin R. Martin, 22, Fulton. Failure to Appear on the original charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains in custody.

Ashley E. Schonagel, 30, Chester, Illinois. Failure to appear on original charge of third-degree assault. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. She remains in custody.

Branden S. Bisel, 30, Stillwell, Kansas. Failure to appear on the original charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, driving while license revoked/suspended – 1st Offense, leaving the scene of an accident, with property damage exceeding $1,000 and driving while intoxicated. Bond set at $8,500. He remains in custody.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Danny D. Edens, 64, Boonville, Outstanding Cleveland County, Oklahoma warrant for bail jumping on original charge of driving under the influence. Bond denied. Extradition arrangements underway with state of Oklahoma.

Robert J. Jackson, 45, Boonville, outstanding Cooper County warrants for second- and third-degree domestic assault. Bond denied. Also served outstanding Cooper County warrant for failure to appear on oroginal charge of operating a motor vehicle without maintaning financial responsibility. Bond set at $38 cash only. He remains in custody.

Elijah B. Browder, 22, Boonville, outstanding Cooper County warrant for failure to obey a judge’s order on original charge of second-degree burglary. Bond denied. He remains in custody.

Tommy Ray Tolson, 56, Columbia, driving without a valid drivers license, failure to register a motor vehicle, and speeding (47/30). Taken to CCDC.

Scott Lloyd Hendley, 53, Marshall, driving with an expired license, taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Eric Preston Miller, 36, California, second-degree property damage and third-degree domestic assault. Taken to CCDC. Bond set at $5,500 cash or surety.

Nathan P. Bone, 33, Boonville, parole violation. No bond.

Shantel M. Nagel, 18, Boonville, failure to appear for defective equipment and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond set at $200 cash only. Posted bond and released.

Jody E. Pinkett, 48, Boonville, fourth-degree assault. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. Posted bond and released.

Gary W. Flynn, 19, Boonville, outstanding Cooper County warrant for probation violation on original charge of first-degree property damage. Bond set at $2,000 cash and $2,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Theodore N. Postak, 55, Boonville, outstanding Howard County warrant for third-degree domestic assault. Bond set at $20,000 cash only. He was extradited to Howard County.

Levi J. Richerson, 17, Boonville, outstanding Cooper County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and possession of 10 grams or fewer of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $5,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Tyler K. Whitley, 25, of Boonville, outstanding Fayette Municipal warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of defective equipment. Bond set at $62.50 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

24 Hour Holds

Brian K. Bealmer, 42, Boonville, fourth-degree domestic assault. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Joshua L. Bruce, 36, Boonville, delivery of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or fewer of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid; possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or fewer marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid; possession of 10 grams or fewer marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, prior drug offense; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense. Bond set at $15,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Natasha R. Haggard, 31, Columbia, no valid drivers license – second offense, no insurance – first offense. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Clinton M. Hatcher, 32, Sunrise Beach, driving while license suspended/revoked – second or subsequent offense. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Paul B. Osborne, 42, Boonville, driving with an expired license. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Stephen M. Oswald, 33, Boonville, driving while license suspended, second or subsequent offense. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Marquan D. Pitre, 19, Fayette, posession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing, escape or attempted escape from confinement and defacing fiream. Bond set $16,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

James S. Wiseman, 63, Columbia, possession of 10 grams or fewer marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Tate L. Wooldridge, 51, Boonville, possession of 10 grams or fewer marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Damian V. Durr, 31, Boonville, driving while intoxicated; leaving the scene of an accident, property damage exceeding $1,000; failure to maintain lane; and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond set at $6,221 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Albert G. Simmons, 33, Columbia, driving while license revoked. Bond set at $4,000 cash or surety. Subjected is no longer in custody.

Kasrum K. Hazell, 26, Boonville, driving while intoxicated. Bond set at $620 cash or surety. Cited for failure to stop for red flashing red signal at stop line/crossing. Subject is no longer in custody.

Adam S. Richardson, 36, Boonville, domestic assault. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. Served warrant for failure to appear for operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Bond set at $150 cash only. Subject is no longer in custody.

Daquon D. Ervins, 21, Otterville, driving while license suspended. Bond set at $617 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Amber R. Howery, 29, Boonville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or fewer marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, manufacture of 35 grams or fewere marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 11 to 35 grams marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $13,000 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Tiffany D. Ivy, 29, Boonville, first-degree trespassing and fourth-degree assault. Bond set at $3,000 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Lane A. Kioh, 24, Fayette, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Keara R.J. Shelton, 25, Moberly, driving while intoxicated, driving while license suspended. Bond set at $620 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Accidents

July 23

Two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Isle of Capri Boulevard. No reported injuries or arrests.

July 28

Three-vehicle crash at Fourth and Center streets. No reported injuries. One arrest for leaving the scene and DWI.

Aug. 2

Two-vehicle crash in 1700 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.

Two-vehicle crash at Santa Fe Trail and Sombart Road. No reported injuries or arrests.

Aug. 5

Two-vehicle crash at Pilot Travel Center parking lot. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle crash at Main Street Eagle Stop. No reported injuries or arrests.

Aug. 7

Two-vehicle crash at Main and Elm streets. No reported injury.

Two-vehicle crash at Main and East Morgan streets. No reported injury.

Aug. 9

Two-vehicle crash at Black Oaks Trailer Park. No reported injury.

Aug. 11

One-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.

Aug. 12

Two-vehicle crash at Missouri Highway 5 and Interstate 70. Injuries reported.